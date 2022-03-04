DMK candidate wins in Mayiladuthurai Municipality after a tough contest with rebel candidate

A stiff contest amongst two DMK contestants and tense moments preceded the election to the post of Chairman in Mayiladuthurai Municipality in which N. Selvaraj, the official nominee of the party prevailed over the rival candidate Lingurajan

The DMK had won in 24 out of 36 wards in the local body in which the election was not held for one ward. The AIADMK had won in seven wards, PMK in two wards, and Congress and MDMK had won in one ward each.

Selvaraj who is also the Mayiladuthurai Town Secretary of the party was elected to the post with 18 members. Sixteen votes were cast in favour of DMK's rebel candidate Lingurajan who was eventually defeated.

SIRKAZHI

DMK candidate Durga Parameswari was elected unopposed as Chairman in Sirkazhi Municipality.

The DMK had won in 11 wards, and the AIADMK in three wards. Independents had won in six wards, PMK in two, and DMDK and MDMK in one each.

The MDMK member had reportedly abstained from the voting. Durga Parameswari was elected in the absence of any other contestant.

DMK candidates were elected Chairman and Vice-Chairman in all the four town panchayats in the district. At Kuthalam, M. Sangeetha was elected Chairman, while M. Samsudeen got the post of Vice-Chairman. In Manalmedu, the Chairman post went to A. Kanmani and R. Subramaniyan was elected as the Vice-Chairman. In Tranquebar, V. Suguna Sankari bagged the Chairman post, while Pon. Rajendiran got the Vice-Chairman post. In Vaitheeswarankoil, the Chairman post went to A. Poonkodi, while M. Anbuchezhiyan became the Vice-Chairman.