DMK cadre stage protest against imposition of Hindi

Ganesan S 6724 TIRUCHI
October 15, 2022 18:27 IST

The DMK youth and students’ wings staged a protest in Tiruchi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

DMK cadre in large numbers on Saturday participated in demonstrations organised by the youth and students’ wings of the party in protest against the alleged attempt by the Centre to impose Hindi on non-Hindi speaking States.

In Tiruchi city, the demonstrations were held near the Collector’s Office and Chinthamani. While the demonstration near the Collector’s Office was organised by the party’s Tiruchi central and north district units, the protest at Chinthamani was organised by the south district unit.

The agitators raised slogans condemning the Centre’s attempts to impose a ‘one nation, one language’ policy.

