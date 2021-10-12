DMK bags three panchayat union wards in Tiruchi district

TIRUCHI

12 October 2021 18:31 IST

DMK candidates have won three panchayat union wards in Tiruchi district in the by-elections held recently.

Party candidate S.Sabiyunisha defeated her AIADMK rival T.Kanagavalli by a margin of 521 votes in ward 10 of Marungapuri panchayat union. V. Murugesan, DMK, emerged victorious in ward 13 of Thuraiyur Panchayat Union. He defeated S.Abirami of AIADMK by a margin of 1,414 votes. P. Sellamani of DMK was declared elected from ward 6 (SC-Women) in Vaiyampatti panchayat union. She defeated R. Janaki of the AIADMK by a margin of 202 votes.

Interestingly, a few candidates won by close margins of one and two votes. R. Kadalmani was declared elected as president of Sirumarudhur Village Panchayat in Lalgudi Panchayat union in the district. He polled 424 votes, just one more than her nearest rival R.Kanniammal. Five votes were declared invalid in the panchayat where 1,150 votes had been polled.

K. Sasikala won by a margin of two votes in ward 7 in Posampatti village panchayat. She secured 207 votes against her rival D. Sukanya’s tally of 295 votes. Similarly, A. Prabhu, polling 114 votes, won by a margin of two votes against his rival P. Harikrishnan in ward 5 of Sriramasamudiram village panchayat.

In Thanjavur district, the DMK retained a seat of district panchayat council ward and two seats of panchayat union wards.

G. Radhika was elected to the District Panchayat Council from ward 16. She polled 13,622 votes against 5,441 votes secured by her AIADMK rival, S.Indira. The party candidates K.Vettriselvi and N. Sasikumar were declared elected from ward 1 of Orathanadu Panchayat Union and ward 24 of Kumbakonam Panchayat union, respectively.