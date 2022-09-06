DMK bags chairperson posts of Puliyur town panchayat and Manapparai municipality

Bhuvaneshwari and Michaelraj are the winners

DMK candidate, Bhuvaneshwari, was elected unopposed as chairperson of the Puliyur town panchayat in the indirect election held on Tuesday.

Ms. Bhuvaneswari was asked to step down from the post earlier by the DMK leadership for contesting the indirect election after the party had allotted the seat to its ally, Communist Party of India (CPI).

On Tuesday, all 15 members were present when the town panchayat council was convened for the fourth time since March to elect the chairperson. Ms. Buvaneshwari, representing ward 3, filed her nomination for the chairperson post. No other member came forward to file nomination within the stipulated time. Following this, she was elected unopposed.

Upset over this, K. Kalarani, the lone member of the CPI, staged a sit-in on the premises of the town panchayat office. She alleged that the DMK members had acted again against the direction of the DMK leadership.

However, no DMK councillor came forward to propose or second her candidature in spite of her repeated pleas.

The police intervened and persuaded her to withdraw the protest.

Ms. Buvaneshwari later met CPI district secretary Natarajan and sought his blessings.

The indirect election was adjourned twice on March 26 and May 25, citing lack of quorum.

Manapparai municipality

DMK candidate Geetha A. Michaelraj was elected chairperson of the Manapparai municipality in the indirect election held on Tuesday.

He defeated AIADMK nominee S. Raman by a margin of 10 votes. While Mr. Michaelraj secured 18 out of 27 votes, Mr. Raman got eight votes. One vote was declared invalid. In the vice-chairperson election, R. Muthulakshmi of the DMK defeated AIADMK candidate L. Ethiraj by a margin of four votes. While Ms. Muthulakshmi got 15 votes, the AIADMK nominee secured 11 votes. One vote became invalid.

S. Vaidhyanathan, Revenue Divisional Officer of Lalgudi, who was the Returning Officer, gave away certificates to the winners.

The election was necessitated following the resignation of Sudha Baskaran of AIADMK from the chairperson post. She had defeated Mr. Michaelraj by securing 15 votes in the indirect election held in March. However, the vice-chairperson’s post had remained vacant in spite of election called for thrice for want of quorum.