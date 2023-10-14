DMK and AIADMK cadre clash at Senthurai

October 14, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - ARIYALUR

At least three AIADMK workers suffered injuries when cadres of the DMK and the AIADMK clashed at Senthurai near here on Saturday.

According to sources, the office-bearers of the local unit of the AIADMK were said to have erected a shed for running a tea stall close to its party office at Senthurai.

Claiming that the shed was encroaching the path leading to the adjacent party office of the DMK, some of the DMK cadre allegedly vandalised the shed on Saturday. Irked over it, a group of AIADMK men led by former Perambalur MLA Muthamilselvam staged a road roko, demanding the arrest of those involved in the incident. The police rushed to the spot and held negotiations with the protesters.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the negotiation was on, the DMK cadre allegedly pelted stones at the AIADMK men, leading to a clash.

Three AIADMK men, who sustained injuries in the clash, were admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Ariyalur.

K. Feroze Khan Abdullah, Superintendent of Police, Ariyalur district, who rushed to the spot, told The Hindu that the situation had been brought under control with the reinforcement of police personnel. Security had been strengthened at vulnerable places. Both the parties had lodged separate complaints and inquiries were on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.