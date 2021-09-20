DMK, allies stage black flag protest against Centre’s ‘anti-people’ policies

Tiruchi

20 September 2021 18:33 IST

Cadre of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its allies staged demonstrations at various public places by holding black flags in Tiruchi and other districts in the central region on Monday opposing the ‘anti-people’ policies of the Union government.

The participating members of the DMK and its alliance partners, including the Congress, raised slogans opposing the three new farm laws and demanded their withdrawal besides also condemning the steep hike in the prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas and the privatisation of public sector undertakings. DMK functionaries raised black flags in their homes at various places in the region to express their opposition to the adamant attitude of the Central government in pursuing ‘anti-people’ policies.

In Tiruchi, the demonstration held in front of the party's principal secretary’s office in Thillai Nagar was led by the party's central district unit organiser Vairamani. Protests were also held in other places in the city including Vannarapettai, Kumaran Nagar Junction, Alwarthoppu and Kodappu road junction. The demonstration by the Indian Union Muslim League members was led by their party’s national president K. M. Kader Mohideen in front of the party office here. Speaking to reporters later, Mr. Kader Mohideen urged the Centre to withdraw the ‘anti-people’ policies and take steps to solve the problems faced by the farmers.

In Pudukottai town, a demonstration was held near the party's district unit office led by the DMK north district unit organiser K. K. Chellapandian. Demonstrations were held elsewhere in Pudukottai district as well. In Perambalur district, functionaries of the DMK and its allies raised black flags in their homes and resorted to protests. Demonstrations condemning the policies of the Centre were also held in Tirumanur, Ariyalur, Sendurai, T. Palur and Jayamkondam in Ariyalur district.