DMK, allies reaffirm supremacy in central T.N.

The DMK and its allies reaffirmed their supremacy in Central Tamil Nadu, sweeping all seven seats in the region in — a repeat of their performance in the 2019 general election.

The alliance’s candidates scored comfortable wins over the AIADMK and the DMDK contenders in the delta region. Candidates of the BJP alliance and the NTK, which continued to garner about 10%-12% of the votes polled in most constituencies, vied for the third and fourth positions.

The DMK’s young gun, K.N. Arun Nehru, son of Minister K.N. Nehru, made a successful electoral debut in Perambalur, trouncing AIADMK’s N.D. Chandramohan and IJK founder T.R. Paarivendhar, contesting on the BJP symbol. Mr. Paarivendhar, who had won in 2019 contesting on the DMK symbol, was pushed to the third position as Mr. Arun Nehru defeated Mr. Chandramohan by a margin of nearly 3.90 lakh votes.

The DMK’s other new face, S. Murasoli, pulled off a convincing win in Thanjavur, notwithstanding speculations on possible dissent in the party over the six-time MP and former Union Minister S.S. Palanimanickam being denied the party ticket this time. The allotment of the seat to the DMDK by the AIADMK proved questionable as its candidate P. Sivanesan lost to Mr. Murasoli by a margin of over 3.19 lakh votes. The BJP’s challenge too fizzled out as its State vice president M. Muruganantham finished third.

VCK founder Thol.Thirumavalavan, who had won in Chidambaram by a slender margin of just about 3,200 votes in 2019, came up with an improved show this time. Disproving speculations over a possible consolidation of anti-VCK votes, he defeated his nearest rival M. Chandrahasan of the AIADMK by a margin of over a lakh votes. “There were people who did not want me to contest from here,” he observed, dedicating his victory to the people of Chidambaram

The MDMK reclaimed the Tiruchi seat after two decades with the party scion, Durai Vaiko, defeating P. Karuppaiah of the AIADMK by a margin of 3.13 lakh votes overcoming the perceived handicap of contesting on a new symbol. He, too, had to quell murmurs within the alliance over the sitting Congress seat being allotted to the MDMK and the party’s insistence on contesting on its own symbol.

Sitting Congress MP S. Jothimani warded off dissensions within the party and the alliance to hold on to the Karur seat, though by a much lesser margin than what she secured in 2019. She defeated L. Thangavel (AIADMK) by a margin of about 1.66 lakh votes despite the absence of DMK local strongman and former Minister V. Senthilbalaji, who is in prison after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.

State Mahalir Congress President, R .Sudha, had a smooth sailing in Mayiladuthurai, which has come to be seen as a party bastion now. In a four-cornered fight where the PMK had also entered the fray hoping to tap pockets of influence, she overcame the challenge posed by AIADMK’s P. Babu by a margin of about 2.71 lakh votes.

The CPI won the Nagapattinam seat for the eighth time since 1957 as the party candidate V. Selvaraj defeated G. Surjith Shankar, AIADMK, by a margin of 2.08 lakh votes.

Mr. Nehru, DMK principal secretary and Minister for Municipal Administration, attributed the success to the “achievements” of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. “It is all due to his work and schemes. We have stood by the farmers and brought in several development projects to the Tiruchi/delta region,” he told The Hindu.

