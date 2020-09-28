DMK, allies for withdrawal of farm bills

28 September 2020 21:57 IST

‘The legislations will lead to corporates taking over the lands of agriculturists’

The DMK and its allies on Monday staged demonstrations in Tiruchi and elsewhere in the central region against three agriculture bills passed by Parliament.

They condemned the BJP government at the Centre for piloting “anti-farmer” legislations and the AIADMK government in the State for supporting them.

The decision to hold the agitation was taken at a recent meeting of alliance parties of the DMK chaired by party president M.K. Stalin in Chennai.

The demonstration held near Collectorate in Tiruchi was led by former DMK Minister and party principal secretary K.N. Nehru. The demonstrators raised slogans against the farm legislations and demanded their withdrawal.

“The legislations will eventually lead to corporates taking over the lands of agriculturists. They will severely affect all farmers as the corporates will, in the long run, decide the prices of the agricultural produce,” Mr. Nehru said.

Congress urban district president Jawahar and members of the CPI(M), CPI, MDMK and other parties participated.

Elsewhere in Tiruchi district, the demonstrations were held at 25 places including Kattur, Manapparai, Ramji Nagar, Navalpat and Musiri. Over 3,500 members of the DMK and its allies participated in the demonstrations in Tiruchi district.

In Thanjavur district, the demonstration at Thanjavur Town was led by DMK’s Thanjavur Lok Sabha MP S.S. Palanimanickam and south district secretary and MLA Durai Chandrasekharan. Demonstrations were held at 40 places including Orathanadu, Papanasam, Tiruvidaimarudhur, Pattukottai, Ammapettai. Police sources said over 5,000 people participated.

The demonstrations in Nagapattinam district were held at 23 places including Nagapattinam, Sembanarkoil, Mayiladuthurai and Sirkazhi. A little over 2,300 people participated.

In Karur district, the demonstrations were held at 32 places including Karur, Vangal, Pasupathipalayam, Aravakurichi and Kulithalai. The stir at Vangal was led by party district in-charge and MLA V. Senthil Balaji. Karur Lok Sabha MP Jothimani participated in the stir at Thennilai. Over 2,000 members of DMK and allied parties took part in the agitations.

The demonstrations in Perambalur district were held at seven places including Perambalur old bus stand, Veppanthattai, Krishnapuram, Kolakanatham and Kunnam. Former Union Minister and party deputy general secretary A. Raja participated in the demonstration at Perambalur Town.

In Pudukottai district, the demonstrations were held at 23 places including Pudukottai, Tirumayam, Gandharavakottai and Keeranur. Former Union Minister and party MLA S. Regupathy led the demonstration at Tirumayam.

The protests in Ariyalur district were held at 10 places including Ariyalur, Jayamkondam and Andimadam. The stir in Ariyalur was led by party district secretary and former MLA S.S. Sivasankar.