DMK, AIADMK take out silent march to mark language martyrs day

January 25, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Members of the DMK, the AIADMK and other parties took out silent marches on the occasion of Language Martyrs Day in Tiruchi on Thursday.

A large number of cadres participated in the procession organised by the DMK. The procession, which began near Salai Road at Thillai Nagar, passed through Shastri Road and Anna Nagar, and culminated at Thennur, Minister for Municipal Administration and principal secretary of the DMK K.N. Nehru led the march.

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Mayor M. Anbazhagan and senior leaders of Tiruchi participated in the march.

They placed wreaths on the memorial of Keezhapaluvur Chinnasamy and Viralimalai Shanmugam on the banks of the Uyyakondan canal at Thennur.

AIADMK march

The silent march organised by the AIADMK began near the MGR roundabout and reached the language martyrs’ memorials along Uzhavar Sandhai and Anna Nagar.

Cadres of Tiruchi units of the AIADMK took part in the procession. District Secretaries P. Kumar (Tiruchi South rural), M. Paranjothi (Tiruchi North), Srinivasan (Tiruchi city) and many others paid tributes to the language martyrs by placing wreaths on their memorials.

The leaders of MDMK paid tributes to the language martyrs.

