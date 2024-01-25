ADVERTISEMENT

DMK, AIADMK take out silent march to mark language martyrs day

January 25, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

K.N. Nehru, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Mayor Anbalagan lead the DMK’s procession; they place wreaths on memorials of Keezhapaluvur Chinnasamy and Viralimalai Shanmugam on the banks of Uyyakondan canal

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the DMK, the AIADMK and other parties took out silent marches on the occasion of Language Martyrs Day in Tiruchi on Thursday.

A large number of cadres participated in the procession organised by the DMK. The procession, which began near Salai Road at Thillai Nagar, passed through Shastri Road and Anna Nagar, and culminated at Thennur, Minister for Municipal Administration and principal secretary of the DMK K.N. Nehru led the march.

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Mayor M. Anbazhagan and senior leaders of Tiruchi participated in the march.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

They placed wreaths on the memorial of Keezhapaluvur Chinnasamy and Viralimalai Shanmugam on the banks of the Uyyakondan canal at Thennur.

AIADMK march

The silent march organised by the AIADMK began near the MGR roundabout and reached the language martyrs’ memorials along Uzhavar Sandhai and Anna Nagar.

Cadres of Tiruchi units of the AIADMK took part in the procession. District Secretaries P. Kumar (Tiruchi South rural), M. Paranjothi (Tiruchi North), Srinivasan (Tiruchi city) and many others paid tributes to the language martyrs by placing wreaths on their memorials.

The leaders of MDMK paid tributes to the language martyrs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tiruchi / politics

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US