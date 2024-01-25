GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DMK, AIADMK take out silent march to mark language martyrs day

K.N. Nehru, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Mayor Anbalagan lead the DMK’s procession; they place wreaths on memorials of Keezhapaluvur Chinnasamy and Viralimalai Shanmugam on the banks of Uyyakondan canal

January 25, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the DMK, the AIADMK and other parties took out silent marches on the occasion of Language Martyrs Day in Tiruchi on Thursday.

A large number of cadres participated in the procession organised by the DMK. The procession, which began near Salai Road at Thillai Nagar, passed through Shastri Road and Anna Nagar, and culminated at Thennur, Minister for Municipal Administration and principal secretary of the DMK K.N. Nehru led the march.

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Mayor M. Anbazhagan and senior leaders of Tiruchi participated in the march.

They placed wreaths on the memorial of Keezhapaluvur Chinnasamy and Viralimalai Shanmugam on the banks of the Uyyakondan canal at Thennur.

AIADMK march

The silent march organised by the AIADMK began near the MGR roundabout and reached the language martyrs’ memorials along Uzhavar Sandhai and Anna Nagar.

Cadres of Tiruchi units of the AIADMK took part in the procession. District Secretaries P. Kumar (Tiruchi South rural), M. Paranjothi (Tiruchi North), Srinivasan (Tiruchi city) and many others paid tributes to the language martyrs by placing wreaths on their memorials.

The leaders of MDMK paid tributes to the language martyrs.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.