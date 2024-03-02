DMK achieved nothing in 33 months after coming to power and continues to spread lies, says Annamalai 

March 02, 2024 11:01 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The DMK has not achieved anything after it came to power in the State in 2021 and is spreading lies about the Union government, BJP Tamil Nadu unit president K. Annamalai said here on Saturday.

Mr. Annamalai was speaking at the “Desam Kappom Thamizhai Valarpom” conference of the Indhiya Jananayaka Katchi (IJK) at Siruganur.

Mr. Annamalai said the narrative of the north and south divide in politics was completely discarded by the then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai in 1967. “However, the DMK is now taking separatism in its hands because it has not achieved anything in its 33-month rule.”

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been spreading awareness about the the rich Tamil culture and language across the world.

IJK founder and Perambalur MP T.R. Parivendhar said: “Mr. Modi will come to power for the third time because he tirelessly works for the development of the country. In the name of rights, the DMK has been advocating separatism and often stresses the word “Union” to refer to the Centre.”

IJK president Ravi Pachamuthu, New Justice Party founder A.C. Shanmugam and Kamarajar Makkal Katchi founder Tamilaruvi Manian were present.

