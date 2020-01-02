DMDK wins in five wards in Tiruchi district

The DMK appears to be nosing ahead in winning the wards of Panchayat Unions in Tiruchi district.

Out of the results declared for 117 out of 241 PU ward posts, the DMK candidates have been declared winners in 72 places as against 23 by AIADMK. The DMDK has won in five wards, Indian National Congress in two, and BJP and CPI in one ward each. Independents have won in 13 wards.

According to official sources, the DMK members were leading in most of the 24 wards in the District Panchayat.

The results for the post of president in 211 out of 404 panchaayats was declared by 9.15 p.m. The results for 1,247 out of 3,408 panchayat wards were also declared.

At the centre where the votes for Lalgudi Panchayat Union wards were being counted, Selvarani, an Independent candidate for the 20th ward was reportedly roughed up by the police and sent out for allegedly causing commotion.

Demanding re-poll in the 20th ward, Selvarani had reportedly raised objection saying her name and symbol was missing in the ballot paper in the polling centre at Anbil Government Higher Secondary School. The voting process was disrupted for about two hours.

Nagapattinam

In Nagapattinam district, the DMK and AIADMK were equally poised, winning 13 wards each in the panchayat unions. The CPI (M) won in one ward and independents in three other wards. There are 214 posts of ward members in panchayat unions in the district. The result was not declared in any of the 21 district panchayat wards.

The winners of 89 out of 434 panchayats were declared, and the results of 479 panchayat wards were also released.