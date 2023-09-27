DMDK stages hunger strike demanding due share of Cauvery water

September 27, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Members of Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) on Wednesday staged a hunger strike on Wednesday near the old bus stand at Thanjavur, urging the Karnataka government to release the due share of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu.

DMDK treasurer Premalatha Viajayakant led the protest in which party cadre from Cauvery delta districts participated. “The dispute over sharing Cauvery river water between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu has been going on for many years without proper solution,” she told media persons on the sidelines of the protest.

“Farmers in the Cauvery delta have been suffering due to non-availability of water for irrigation. The delta districts are becoming a desert because of the ruthless excavation of riverbeds for minerals and sand. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should intervene to ensure that Tamil Nadu gets its share of water,” she said.

The State government should step up its efforts to devise a long-term strategy for storage and irrigation by effectively utilising the rainwater, she added.

