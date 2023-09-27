HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

DMDK stages hunger strike demanding due share of Cauvery water

September 27, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau
DMDK members stage hunger strike near old bus stand in Thanjavur on Wednesday.

DMDK members stage hunger strike near old bus stand in Thanjavur on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. VENGADESH

Members of Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) on Wednesday staged a hunger strike on Wednesday near the old bus stand at Thanjavur, urging the Karnataka government to release the due share of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu.

DMDK treasurer Premalatha Viajayakant led the protest in which party cadre from Cauvery delta districts participated. “The dispute over sharing Cauvery river water between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu has been going on for many years without proper solution,” she told media persons on the sidelines of the protest.

“Farmers in the Cauvery delta have been suffering due to non-availability of water for irrigation. The delta districts are becoming a desert because of the ruthless excavation of riverbeds for minerals and sand. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should intervene to ensure that Tamil Nadu gets its share of water,” she said.

The State government should step up its efforts to devise a long-term strategy for storage and irrigation by effectively utilising the rainwater, she added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.