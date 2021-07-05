DMDK holds demo against fuel price hike

The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam on Monday staged a demonstration here condemning the persistent increase in fuel prices.

Participating in the demonstration led by Thanjavur town secretary Ramanathan, its cadre representing Thanjavur town and Thanjavur district south and north party units raised slogans urging the State and Central governments to bring down petrol and diesel prices for the benefit of the public.

They also raised slogans demanding closure of TASMAC shops in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and to initiate steps to bring down the retail price of cement and other construction material to the level affordable to people who have taken up construction, expansion or re-modelling of their houses.

They also demanded shelving of hydrocarbon projects in the State.