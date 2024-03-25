ADVERTISEMENT

DMDK candidate files nomination for Thanjavur constituency

March 25, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The nominees of Bahujan Samaj Party’s Jayabal and an independent Vijayakumar of Budalur also filed their nomination papers on Monday.

The Hindu Bureau

The Desiya Murpokku Dravidar Kazhagam nominee for the Thanjavur Lok Sabha constituency, P. Sivanesan filed his nomination papers on March 25.

Before presenting his nomination papers with the Returning Officer for Thanjavur Parliamentary Constituency and Collector, Deepak Jacob, Mr.Sivanesan garlanded the statues of late Chief Ministers, M.G.Ramachandaran and Jayalalithaa near the Thanjavur Railway Junction and went in a procession to the District Collectorate on the Tiruchi-Nagapattinam Highway along with the DMDK and local leaders of the AIADMK alliance.

