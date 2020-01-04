Diversion of vehicles for Vaikunta Ekadasi festival

Tiruchi city police has announced traffic diversions in connection with Vaikunta Ekadasi festival at Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple on January 6. The changes will come into effect from 8 p.m. on January 5 and will be in force up to 8 p.m. on January 6.

City buses from Chathram bus stand to Srirangam will go via Tiruvanaikoil Junction, Check post – 6, Panchakarai road, Singaperumal Koil bus stop, Nelson road, Gandhi road to reach Srirangam bus stand. In the return direction, the buses will go via Amma Mandapam, Mambazha Salai, Anna statue to reach Chathram bus stand.

Town buses proceeding in Lalgudi and Manachanallur routes from Chathram bus stand will go via Tiruvanaikoil Junction, Check post -6 and Kollidam bridge. In the return direction, the buses will come via Kollidam bridge, Panchakarai road, Singaperumal Koil bus stop, Nelson road, Gandhi road, Srirangam bus stand, Amma Mandapam, Mambazha Salai and Anna statue to reach Chathram bus stand.

Mofussil buses proceeding in Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thuraiyur and Cuddalore routes will go via Odathurai bridge and Y road junction. In the return direction, the buses will come via Kollidam bridge, Sanjeevi Nagar extension, Oyamari road, Odathurai bridge to reach Chathram bus stand.

Vehicles of devotees with passes will have to go via Panchakarai road, North Mottai Gopuram and parked at the designated spot along Vadakku Chithirai Veethi.

Tourists buses and vans without passes and carrying devotees from Karur route to the Srirangam temple will have to come via Anna statue, Odathurai bridge, Check post -6, Panchakarai road and park the vehicles at the parking lot on Kollidam bank opposite Yatri Nivas. The vehicles will have to return back in the same direction.

Devotees coming by cars from the Karur route to Srirangam temple will have to come via Anna statue, Tiruvanaikoil Junction, Check post -6, Panchakarai road, Dasavadhara Sannidhi, Melur road and park the vehicles at Moolathoppu parking lot. In the return direction, these vehicles will have to go via Raghavendra Arch, Amma Mandapam and Cauvery bridge.

Tourist buses and vans coming from Madurai, Pudukottai and Thanjavur routes will have to come via Palpannai, Sanjeevi Nagar extension, Check post 6, Panchakarai road and should be parked at the Kollidam bank opposite Yatri Nivas. These vehicles will have to return in the same direction.

Cars coming from Madurai, Pudukottai and Thanjavur routes will have to come via Palpannai, Sanjeevi Nagar extension, Panchakarai road, Dasavadhara Sannidhi, Melur road and should be parked at the Moolathoppu parking lot. These vehicles should return via Raghavendra Arch, Amma Mandapam and Mambazha Salai.

Tourists buses coming from Chennai, Ariyalur and Salem routes will have to come via Panchakarai road and parked at the Kollidam bank parking lot. They should return in the same direction. Cars coming from Chennai, Salem and Ariyalur routes will have to come via Panchakarai road, Dasavadhara Sannidhi, Melur road and parked at the Moolathoppu parking lot. These vehicles will have to return via Raghavendra Arch, Amma Mandapam and Mambazha Salai, a police press release said.

The release further said those staying in Uthira Veedhi in Srirangam will have to park their vehicles on Vadakku Chithirai street from January 4 to 6.