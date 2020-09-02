Diversion of heavy vehicles from Karur to Tiruchi

They have to take an alternative route at Kulithalai and proceed on Musiri Road

Heavy vehicle traffic between Kulithalai and Tiruchi will be diverted via Tiruchi-Musiri Road from September 4. Road widening work on Tiruchi-Karur Highway between the Kudamuritti river in the city and Thindukarai is stated to be the reason.

Residents of suburbs along the highway had demanded diversion of heavy vehicles as work on widening of the narrow and accident-prone 11-km-long stretch was causing traffic congestion.

All heavy vehicles headed to Tiruchi from Karur will be diverted at Kulithalai to proceed via Tiruchi-Musiri Road. However, vehicles bound for Karur from Tiruchi will be allowed to take the highway, Collector S. Sivarasu said on Tuesday.

The road widening and strengthening work is being taken up in stretches and work is underway between the Kudamuritti and Kambarasampettai. Workers could be seen regulating traffic, holding aloft flags, to allow one-way traffic alternatively. But the heavy traffic is leading to much congestion and hold-ups, say residents.

“Given the heavy volume of heavy vehicle traffic, especially tipper lorries carrying M-sand and other construction material, diversion of the vehicles is essential at least on one direction. With blue metal being spread out on the road, two-wheeler riders are facing much difficulty in negotiating the stretches. Heavy vehicles kick up dust and stones, posing a threat to other road users,” said P. Ayyarappan, a road safety activist of Allur.

The highway stretch runs between the Cauvery and Tiruchi-Karur railway line and has several sharp and dangerous curves. The work was sanctioned last year at an estimate of ₹55 crore under the Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Development Programme and work began in April.

About 30% of the work has been completed so far, said a Highways Department official.

Once the work is completed between the Kudamuritti and Kambarasampettai, the next stretch between Murungapettai and Allur will be taken up. On the Allur-Thiruchendurai stretch, trees have to be cut. The project is scheduled to be completed in 12 months, but the Highways Department is working towards completing it ahead of schedule, the department official indicated.