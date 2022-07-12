Divakaran backs Sasikala

July 12, 2022 19:12 IST

Backing V K Sasikala, a former aide of late AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa, her brother V Divakaran on Tuesday “merged” his outfit Anna Dravidar Kazhagam, which he floated in 2018, with her faction.

Ms Sasikala, who claims to represent the AIADMK, though she was sidelined from the party five years ago, said supporters of former Chief Ministers, M.G Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa must come together to save the party.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to her, political disturbances within the AIADMK were not new as the party had witnessed more intensive divisions and had a record of re-unions. “I am confident all of us will reunite and revive the MGR and Amma government in Tamil Nadu”, she added.