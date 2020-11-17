Delay in functioning of new district deplored

Though disappointed over the procedural delay of the State government in formalising a functional status for the newly-formed Mayiladuthurai district, trade associations, welfare organisations and other sections of the public eagerly anticipate an announcement at an early date.

Officials are required to travel frequently to the district headquarters at Nagapattinam to attend important meetings. An entire day was required for the travel.

In July, the State government appointed Special Officer and Superintendent of Police for the newl district. The Special Officer R. Lalitha was entrusted with the task of marking the boundary for the new district encompassing Kuthalam, Mayiladuthurai, Sirkazhi and Tharangambadi taluks. Public hearings on the marking of boundaries were conducted at Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai during July.

Official sources indicated that a proposal for creating a division with Sirkazhi as headquarters has been forwarded to the government.

The buildings of the Department of Commercial Taxes have been identified as the temporary facility for the new Collectorate.

‘We are expecting announcement from the government for the formal functioning of the new district. Due to the delay in the process, people still undergo the struggle of travelling to the district headquarters in Nagapattinam for rectification of their grievances,’ C. Senthilvel, president of Mayiladuthurai Chamber of Commerce, said.

The concern among public is palpable since the gap between announcement and formation of the other newly-formed districts such as Kallakurichi and Tenkasi last year was just five to six months. Whereas, in the case of Mayiladuthurai, the government order is yet to come as yet though the announcement was made during April this year. There is indeed a sense of resentment among the people due to the delay in the functioning of the new district, a senior advocate said.