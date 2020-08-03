District panchayat council opposes EIA notification

TIRUVARUR
The Tiruvarur District Panchayat Council (DPC) has formally opposed the Environmental Impact Assessment 2020 draft notification.
In a resolution passed at the DPC meeting on July 29 under the chairmanship of G.Balasubramanian, District Panchayat Chairman, the council contended that the present draft notification would not only harm the environment but also the people.
It would only help corporate companies and industries to thrive, it alleged and urged the Union Government to withdraw the draft notification. The DMK has a majority representation in the Tiruvarur DPC.
The council also passed a resolution seeking an inquiry into the implementation of individual household toilets scheme in the district alleging that malpractices had taken place in all the 430 village panchayats.
In another resolution, the Council demanded financial assistance for all blocks in the district through the State Balanced Growth Fund since just two blocks – Koradachery and Kottur — were only receiving SBGF assistance.
