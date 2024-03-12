GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

District library to hold talent exam workshop

March 12, 2024 05:20 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The District Central Library and Readers’ Forum will hold a workshop on the theme ‘The Role of Parents in their Children’s educational growth, on March 17 on its premises on West Boulevard Road.

According to a statement, the workshop will be conducted for students from Classes VI to XII and their parents by S. Sivakumar, former principal, District Education and Training Centre, Kancheepuram, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. He will explain about government schemes designed for students such as National Means-cum-Merit scholarship, Tamil Nadu Rural Students Talent Search exam, Olympiads, competitive exams, science exhibitions and sports, besides other topics.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.