District library to hold talent exam workshop

March 12, 2024 05:20 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The District Central Library and Readers’ Forum will hold a workshop on the theme ‘The Role of Parents in their Children’s educational growth, on March 17 on its premises on West Boulevard Road.

According to a statement, the workshop will be conducted for students from Classes VI to XII and their parents by S. Sivakumar, former principal, District Education and Training Centre, Kancheepuram, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. He will explain about government schemes designed for students such as National Means-cum-Merit scholarship, Tamil Nadu Rural Students Talent Search exam, Olympiads, competitive exams, science exhibitions and sports, besides other topics.