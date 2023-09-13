HamberMenu
District health authorities on alert for dengue

Domestic breeding checkers working across Tiruchi district to locate potential mosquito hotspots

September 13, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

With the recent rain in the district, the health department has begun preparations to stem the incidence of dengue fever, transmitted to humans through the bite of mosquitoes, with public awareness campaigns.

“We have 500 domestic breeding checkers working across Tiruchi district to locate areas of water stagnation and potential mosquito hotspots. Even though the number of dengue cases is negligible in the district at present, we will be on alert throughout the rainy season,” A. Subramani, Deputy Director, Health Services, told The Hindu.

He added that Manapparai, Marungapuri, Vaiyyampatti and Manachanallur would be closely monitored. “Since we are working with a population of 30 lakh people in the district, public cooperation is important for us to keep the dengue figures down. It is easy to eradicate dengue if residents keep their surroundings clean and free from mosquito infestation,” he said.

Dengue seems to have declined in the city, with two cases reported in August and none in September, according to a Corporation Health Officer.

“We have noticed a steady decrease in dengue in the post-lockdown years, though the exact cause is not known. But we have started preparing to receive patients by furnishing wards with mosquito nets and spraying repellents throughout the campus,” said E. Arun Raj, medical superintendent, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital.

Dr. Raj said that prolonged body pain and high fever were the most common symptoms of dengue, and advised residents to seek medical help immediately. “Dengue is a self-limiting disease that is completely curable if the patient gets proper care at the right time.”

