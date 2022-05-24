District Green Committee to enumerate trees on public lands in Tiruchi

The District Green Committee is in the process of enumerating standing trees on public and community lands in Tiruchi district in order to maintain a comprehensive data of trees with a view to protecting them. It has asked different government departments and local bodies to provide information pertaining to the number of standing trees.

The District Collector is chairperson of the Committee and the District Forest Office the Member Secretary. The District Revenue Officer and Superintendent of Police are members. Senior officers of Rural Development, Municipal Administration and Water Supply, Agriculture, Revenue, Highways, Public Works, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments and Industries Departments are also members of the panel. Two expert members from civil society groups are also members.

One of the responsibilities vested with the District Green Committee is to map all standing trees on public lands and public places and prepare a comprehensive list and update them periodically. Constituted on the basis of a Government Order, it would also be responsible for granting permission for felling of the trees only after due verification and critical evaluation.

It would also undertake annual planting of trees on public lands in coordination with all stakeholders and representatives of various departments under the guidance of the State Green Committee.

Forest officials here said a meeting of the District Green Committee presided over by Collector S. Sivarasu was held on Monday in which the enumeration process was discussed.

The meeting also discussed ways to enhance and achieve 33% Green Cover in Tiruchi district under the Green Tamil Nadu Mission besides preparation of an annual action plan for planting of tree saplings at the identified locations in the next three years and submit the same to the committee for approval.

The Committee has been asked to ensure that only native species that are beneficial to the ecosystem are planted. It has also been asked to mobilise self-help groups, farmers organisations, youth organisations and civil society groups to set up nurseries of native trees to ensure that adequate seedlings are available to achieve annual plans for tree planting.