District Green Committee readies action plan to enhance green cover in Perambalur district

An action plan has been readied by the District Green Committee to enhance green cover in Perambalur district by involving Forest and other government departments under the Green Tamil Nadu Mission for the 2024-25. Targets have been set for various departments.

Apart from the Green Tamil Nadu Mission, seedlings of various tree and fruit-bearing species are proposed to be planted under the Tamil Nadu Biodiversity Conservation and Greening Project for Climate Change Response (TBGPCCR) scheme separately for 2024-25. The District Collector is the chairman of the District Green Committee which had readied the action plan for the current fiscal.

A Forest Department official said the target was to plant 7,64,500 seedlings of various tree species under the Green Tamil Nadu Mission for 2024-25 in Perambalur district. The target set for the Forest Department alone under the Green Tamil Nadu Mission is 5.48 lakh seedlings of species, including teak, mahagani, vembu, pungan, redsanders, naaval, guava, tamarind, poovarasu, and neermarudhu.

Under the scheme, the department has proposed to plant two lakh seedlings separately. Target for planting seedlings has been set for police, revenue, education, highways, geology, and mining departments besides the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board.

The seedlings have been raised at four nurseries located at Semmalai, Pudhukudisai, Nochiam, and Rettaimalaisandhu, the official said and added that the Forest Department would plant them coinciding with the monsoon season. The department would plant the seedlings on agricultural land belonging to farmers free of cost under both schemes.

Seedlings would also be provided to institutions and industries. The list of beneficiaries of farmers had been compiled for planting on their lands, the official added. The target set for the Revenue Department is 1.1 lakh seedlings while it was a little over 29,000 for the Education Department.

