District collector inspects accident spot in Mayiladuthurai

May 03, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

A.P. Mahabharathi holds a meeting with owners of cracker units to sensitise them about the norms laid down by the State government for the safety of workers

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector A.P. Mahabharathi inspecting the Kollidam drinking water supply project at Thirukadaiyur and Chandrapadi Panchayats within the Sembanar Koil Town Panchayat on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Collector A.P. Mahabharathi on Friday visited the accident spot on the Tharangambadi-Sirgazhi Road in Mayiladuthurai district where four persons were killed in a road accident and reviewed the remedial steps taken by the officials concerned.

Mr. Mahabharathi also inspected the Kollidam drinking water supply project in Thirukadaiyur and Chandrapadi Panchayats within the Sembanar Koil Town Panchayat and enquired with members of the public about the quality of drinking water supplied in the area.

Cracker units

On Thursday, in the district collectorate, a special meeting was convened with the owners of cracker units. Mr. Mahabharathi explained the norms mandated by the State Government for operating the units.

“The owners must ensure that they have a 50,000-litre water tank along with sufficient pumps to handle fire accidents. Safety equipment should be provided to factory workers and wearing them should be made compulsory. Minimum education and experience should be there for the supervisors. A dedicated rest space for workers must be provided,” he added.

Superintendent of Police P.K. Meena and District Revenue Officer M. Manimegalai were present.

