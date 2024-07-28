GIFT a SubscriptionGift
District collector announces water management initiatives for Mayiladuthurai

Published - July 28, 2024 06:16 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Mayiladuthurai District Collector A. P. Mahabarathi announced several key initiatives aimed at improving water management in the district.

Mr. Mahabharathi outlined plans to fill Perunthottam Lake, Thiruvali Lake, and 2,000 ponds in rural areas at a meeting with the district collectors and Chief Minister M.K.Stalin. The initiative aims to utilise water efficiently for the benefit of Kuruvai paddy fields, ensuring sustainable water use.

Additionally, the release of water is expected to raise the groundwater levels in the district, benefitting agricultural activities and rural water resources. The Collector assured that steps would be taken to replenish the ponds in rural regions.

Alert sounded

Later in a press Statement Mr.Mahabharathi said as the Mettur dam is expected to reach its full level, surplus water will be released from the dam. Therefore, residents living along the banks of the Kollidam River and those in the riverbed area are advised to move to safe locations.

The Collector urged the public to avoid activities such as bathing, allowing children to enter the river, fishing, taking selfies, and driving livestock through the water when high water levels are released in the Kollidam. He requested cooperation from the public to ensure safety and efficient water management during this period.

