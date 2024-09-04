ADVERTISEMENT

District Central Library to launch virtual reality zone for school students

Published - September 04, 2024 08:24 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

District Central Library in Tiruchi will launch a virtual reality (VR) zone equipped with learning modules on subjects such as science, environment, nature and technology, suitable for school students this Sunday.

The VR zone will function with two devices from 4.30 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. every Sunday, according to an official statement. It is also equipped with books on the same subjects to help readers understand the lessons being shown on the screen. VR technology uses a computer, headset, and sensors to engage the users directly in a three-dimensional, computer-generated world.

The facility is expected to improve the attention span and subject knowledge of students, said library authorities.

The first VR facility was launched at the District Branch Library in Lalgudi by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in 2022, with the aim of improving the classroom learning experience.

During the first phase, the VR technology is to be implemented in 76 libraries, two each in all 38 districts, across the State. A total of 152 devices were provided to the libraries at a cost of ₹65.64 lakh.

