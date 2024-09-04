GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

District Central Library to launch virtual reality zone for school students

Published - September 04, 2024 08:24 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

District Central Library in Tiruchi will launch a virtual reality (VR) zone equipped with learning modules on subjects such as science, environment, nature and technology, suitable for school students this Sunday.

The VR zone will function with two devices from 4.30 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. every Sunday, according to an official statement. It is also equipped with books on the same subjects to help readers understand the lessons being shown on the screen. VR technology uses a computer, headset, and sensors to engage the users directly in a three-dimensional, computer-generated world.

The facility is expected to improve the attention span and subject knowledge of students, said library authorities.

The first VR facility was launched at the District Branch Library in Lalgudi by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in 2022, with the aim of improving the classroom learning experience.

During the first phase, the VR technology is to be implemented in 76 libraries, two each in all 38 districts, across the State. A total of 152 devices were provided to the libraries at a cost of ₹65.64 lakh.

Published - September 04, 2024 08:24 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.