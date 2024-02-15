District Central Library to hold TNSPC model exam

February 15, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A model Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group IV exam will be held on the District Central Library’s premises on West Boulevard Road, on Monday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to an official statement, the free test will be conducted in collaboration with N.R. IAS Academy and Rotary Phoenix Club. Portions include Class VII Science, Social Science, Current Affairs of September 2023 and maths lessons from Arithmetic Progression (AP) and Geometric Progression (GP) syllabus. Students will be required to answer questions through the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) method. For details, interested persons may call 9344754036.

