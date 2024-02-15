ADVERTISEMENT

District Central Library to hold TNSPC model exam

February 15, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A model Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group IV exam will be held on the District Central Library’s premises on West Boulevard Road, on Monday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to an official statement, the free test will be conducted in collaboration with N.R. IAS Academy and Rotary Phoenix Club. Portions include Class VII Science, Social Science, Current Affairs of September 2023 and maths lessons from Arithmetic Progression (AP) and Geometric Progression (GP) syllabus. Students will be required to answer questions through the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) method. For details, interested persons may call 9344754036.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US