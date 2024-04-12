District Central Library to hold TNSPC-Group IV model test

April 12, 2024 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The model test for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group IV competitive exam will be held on the District Central Library premises on West Boulevard Road around 10 a.m. on April 15.

According to a press release, the free test will be conducted in collaboration with N.R.I.A.S Academy and Rotary Phoenix Club. Questions will be set from the full portions in the test. It will be followed by a session to revise the portions. Students will be required to answer questions through the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) method.

