District Central Library to hold TNSPC-Group IV model test in Manapparai

The District Central Library and its Reader’s Forum will be holding a model exam for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group IV at Thiagesar Alai Higher Secondary School in Manapparai on June 23 at 10 a.m. According to an official statement, the free test will be conducted in collaboration with N.R. I.A.S Academy and the Rotary Phoenix Club. Questions will be set from the full portions in the test. Students will be required to answer questions through the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) method.

