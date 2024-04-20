District Central Library to hold TNPSC model exam

April 20, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The model exam for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group IV will be held on the District Central Library’s premises on West Boulevard Road, at 10 a.m. on April 22. According to an official statement, the free test will be conducted in collaboration with N.R. I.A.S Academy and the Rotary Phoenix club. Questions will be set from the full portions in the test. Students will be required to answer questions through the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) method. Candidates should bring their own notebooks.