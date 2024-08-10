District Central Library to hold TNPSC mock test on August 12

The District Central Library will be conducting a model test on Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group II, II A exams on its West Boulevard Road premises on August 12, from 10 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. According to a press release, the free test will be held in association with N.R.I.A.S Academy and Rotary Phoenix Club. Portions covered will be from the old and new syllabus Tamil textbooks of Class IX, History and Civics lessons from Classes VI to X, Current Affairs of April 2024 and problems in Logical Reasoning and Visual Reasoning, besides Puzzles and Dice. Students will be required to answer questions through the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) method. A revision session will be held after the model exam from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Related Topics Tiruchi / test/examination