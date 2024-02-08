District Central Library to hold TNPSC Group IV model exam

February 08, 2024 05:48 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A model exam on the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group IV exam will be held on the District Central Library’s premises on West Boulevard Road, at 10 a.m. on February 12. The free test will be conducted in collaboration with N.R. I.A.S Academy and Rotary Phoenix Club. Portions covered will include Part A Tamil grammar, Part A General Knowledge, Part 1 General Science, Current Affairs, and Mathematics (short and long-form problems). Students will be required to answer questions through the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) method. More details may be had over phone: 9344754036.

