District Central Library to hold TNPSC Group II, IIA mock tests

Published - July 18, 2024 05:52 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The District Central Library will be conducting a model test of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group II, IIA exams on its West Boulevard Road premises on July 22, from 10 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.

According to a press release, the free test will be held in association with N.R.I.A.S Academy and the Rotary Phoenix Club. Portions covered will be from the new syllabus Sirappu Tamil (Special Tamil) textbooks of Classes XI and XII, current affairs of January 2024, and mathematical problems about simple interest and cumulative interest. Students will be required to answer questions through the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) method. A revision session will be held after the model exam from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

