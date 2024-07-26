District Central Library to hold TNPSC Group II, II A model exam

The District Central Library will conduct a model test on Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group II, II A exams on its West Boulevard Road premises on July 29, from 10 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. According to a press release, the free test will be held in association with N.R.I.A.S Academy and Rotary Phoenix Club. Portions covered will be from the old and new syllabus Tamil textbooks of Classes XI and XII, current affairs of February 2024, and area and volume in Mathematics. Students will be required to answer questions through the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) method. A revision session will be held after the model exam, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

