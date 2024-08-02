District Central Library to hold TNPSC Group II, II A mock test on August 5

The District Central Library will conduct a model test of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group II, II A exams on its West Boulevard Road premises on August 5, from 10 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. According to a press release, the free test will be held in association with N.R.I.A.S Academy and Rotary Phoenix Club. Portions covered will be from the old and new syllabus Tamil textbooks of Class X, Science lessons from Classes VI to X, Current Affairs of March 2024, and Time and Work in Mathematics. Students will be required to answer questions through the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) method. A revision session will be held after the model exam, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.