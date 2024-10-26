District Central Library to hold TNPSC Group II-A, IV, model tests

The District Central Library will conduct model tests on Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group II-A Preliminary and Group IV competitive exams on its West Boulevard Road premises on October 28 from 10 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.

According to a release, the free tests will be held in association with N.R. I.A.S Academy and Rotary Phoenix Club. Portions covered for the Group IV model test will be from chapters one to nine of Class XII History, June 2024 Current Affairs and maths simplification problems. Students will be required to answer questions through the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) method.

