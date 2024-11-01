District Central Library to hold TNPSC Group II-A, IV mock examination

The District Central Library will be conducting model tests on Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group II-A Mains and Group IV competitive exams on its West Boulevard Road premises on November 4 from 10 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. According to a release, the free tests will be held in association with N.R. I.A.S Academy and Rotary Phoenix Club. Portions covered for the Group IV model test will be Class XI History (excluding Chapter 1), July 2024 Current Affairs and maths percentage problems. Students will be required to answer questions through the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) method.