District Central Library to hold TNPSC Group I, II-A model test on September 5

The Tiruchi District Central Library will conduct a model test on Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group II, IIA exams on its West Boulevard Road premises on September 5 from 10 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.

According to a press release, the free test will be held in association with N.R. IAS Academy and the Rotary Phoenix Club. The full portions will be covered for the model exam. Students will be required to answer questions through the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) method. A revision session will be held in the afternoon, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.