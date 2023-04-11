District Central Library to hold Tamil teaching course for parents

April 11, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - TIRUCHI

The District Central Library and Readers’ Forum will be training parents to teach Tamil to children below the age of 10 years to improve language skills in the younger generation.

According to an official statement, the course will begin on April 15 at the library’s premises on West Boulevard Road, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The workshop which will be held over four weeks, will include instruction on homemade teaching aids, handwriting, reading, singing, stories, and artwork. Interested persons can attend the course with their children. The course is also open to parents of children with special needs, volunteer teachers of the Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme, and educators from government and private school, the note said.

At the end of the course, parents will display their homemade teaching aids in an exhibition. The course will shift to online after four weeks. Participants must bring their teaching aids and writing materials for all classes.

The course will be held under the supervision of S. Sivakumar, former Principal, District Institute of Education and Training, Kanchipuram. For details contact 0431-2702242.