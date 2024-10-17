ADVERTISEMENT

District Central Library to hold programmes for children, women

Published - October 17, 2024 06:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The District Central Library will be organising a creative workshop for children and the Magalir Muttram monthly meeting for women on October 19 on its premises on West Boulevard Road.

According to a statement, the library, its Readers’ Forum and Tamil Nadu Children’s Writers and Artists Association will be holding a story writing workshop, quiz, drama, and art lessons from 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The writing workshop is open for children from the age of five to 13. Those interested must bring their own stationery and art material. They can register for the course through the WhatsApp number 8825790004.

At 4 p.m. on Saturday, participants of women’s forum will be speaking on the books that impressed them. The meeting is open to women, and girl students from colleges and schools, the statement said.

