GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

District Central Library to hold programmes for children, women

Published - October 17, 2024 06:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The District Central Library will be organising a creative workshop for children and the Magalir Muttram monthly meeting for women on October 19 on its premises on West Boulevard Road.

According to a statement, the library, its Readers’ Forum and Tamil Nadu Children’s Writers and Artists Association will be holding a story writing workshop, quiz, drama, and art lessons from 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The writing workshop is open for children from the age of five to 13. Those interested must bring their own stationery and art material. They can register for the course through the WhatsApp number 8825790004.

At 4 p.m. on Saturday, participants of women’s forum will be speaking on the books that impressed them. The meeting is open to women, and girl students from colleges and schools, the statement said.

Published - October 17, 2024 06:21 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / library and museum / screenplay & writing

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.