ADVERTISEMENT

District Central Library to hold model tests for TNPSC Group II-A Preliminary and Group IV exams

Published - October 19, 2024 07:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The District Central Library will be conducting model tests on Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group II-A Preliminary and Group IV competitive exams at its West Boulevard Road premises on October 21 from 10 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. According to a release, the free tests will be held in association with N.R. I.A.S Academy and Rotary Phoenix Club. Portions covered for the Group IV model test will be from the old and new syllabus Tamil textbooks of Class VI. Students will be required to answer questions through the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) method.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tiruchi / employment

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US