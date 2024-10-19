District Central Library to hold model tests for TNPSC Group II-A Preliminary and Group IV exams

The District Central Library will be conducting model tests on Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group II-A Preliminary and Group IV competitive exams at its West Boulevard Road premises on October 21 from 10 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. According to a release, the free tests will be held in association with N.R. I.A.S Academy and Rotary Phoenix Club. Portions covered for the Group IV model test will be from the old and new syllabus Tamil textbooks of Class VI. Students will be required to answer questions through the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) method.

