District Central Library to hold Group IV TNSPSC model exam

The model exam for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group IV competitive exam will be held on the District Central Library’s premises on West Boulevard Road, on January 2 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. According to an official statement, the free test will be conducted in collaboration with N.R. IAS Academy and Rotary Phoenix Club and will cover Class X portions of Social Science and Mathematics. Students will be required to answer questions through the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) method. More details may be had from (Mob) 9344754036.
