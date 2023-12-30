District Central Library to hold Group IV TNSPSC model exam

December 30, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The model exam for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group IV competitive exam will be held on the District Central Library’s premises on West Boulevard Road, on January 2 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. According to an official statement, the free test will be conducted in collaboration with N.R. IAS Academy and Rotary Phoenix Club and will cover Class X portions of Social Science and Mathematics. Students will be required to answer questions through the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) method. More details may be had from (Mob) 9344754036.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT