District Central Library to hold Class X coaching classes

Published - May 14, 2024 08:11 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The District Central Library and Readers’ Forum will conduct coaching classes for students, who had failed SSLC exam, to write the supplementary exams.

The coaching will be held from May 18 to June 30 on hybrid mode.

According to an official statement, the free sessions will be held as in-person classes on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the library’s premises on West Boulevard Road. The classes will shift to online mode from Monday to Friday. Interested candidates can register at the library with a copy of their Aadhaar card and Class X marksheet. More details may be had from (Mob) 6383690730.

