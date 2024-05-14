District Central Library to hold Class X coaching classes

The District Central Library and Readers’ Forum will conduct coaching classes for students, who had failed SSLC exam, to write the supplementary exams.

The coaching will be held from May 18 to June 30 on hybrid mode.

According to an official statement, the free sessions will be held as in-person classes on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the library’s premises on West Boulevard Road. The classes will shift to online mode from Monday to Friday. Interested candidates can register at the library with a copy of their Aadhaar card and Class X marksheet. More details may be had from (Mob) 6383690730.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.