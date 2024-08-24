District Central Library to conduct TNPSC model test on August 27

The District Central Library will be conducting a model test on Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group II, II A exams on its West Boulevard Road premises from 10 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. on August 27. According to a press release, the free test will be held in association with N.R.I.A.S. Academy and Rotary Phoenix Club. Portions covered will be from the old and new syllabus Tamil textbooks of Classes VI and VII, Tamil Nadu history, culture and social movements, development administration in Tamil Nadu, current affairs of June and July 2024, and Mathematics. Students will be required to answer questions through the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) method. A revision session will be held after the model exam, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

