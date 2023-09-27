ADVERTISEMENT

District Central Library to conduct coaching classes for Tamil aptitude exams

September 27, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The District Central Library and its Readers’ Forum will be conducting coaching classes for Tamil language and literature aptitude exams for students of Class 11 from government and private CBSE and ICSE schools.

According an official statement, the classes will be held at the library’s West Boulevard Road premises for girls on Saturday, September 30, and for boys on Sunday, October 1, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The lessons will shift to online mode for the rest of the week.

Interested applicants must bring copies of their school identity, Aadhar cards, and their Class 10 Tamil textbook and notebooks. Parents will be permitted to accompany their children. S. Sivakumar, former director, District Institute of Educational Training, will conduct the classes.

A total of 1,500 successful candidates selected by the School Education Department will each receive a monthly grant of ₹1,500 for Class 11 and Class 12. Also, 50% reservation will be made for government and private schools respectively.

More information may be had from (mob) 6383690730.

